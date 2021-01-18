Inslee to announce changes to vaccine administration, new statewide vaccine distribution partnership plan
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to announce a series of changes to the state’s coronavirus vaccine administration during a news conference on Monday.
He is also set to unveil a new statewide public-private partnership for the state’s vaccine distribution plan and will be joined by the president of Microsoft, CEO of Starbucks and several Washington-based healthcare leaders.
The news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. and will be carried live on kxly.com, KXLY+ and on Facebook.
