Inslee to announce changes to vaccine administration, new statewide vaccine distribution partnership plan

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to announce a series of changes to the state’s coronavirus vaccine administration during a news conference on Monday.

He is also set to unveil a new statewide public-private partnership for the state’s vaccine distribution plan and will be joined by the president of Microsoft, CEO of Starbucks and several Washington-based healthcare leaders.

The news conference is set for 3:00 p.m. and will be carried live on kxly.com, KXLY+ and on Facebook.

