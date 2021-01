Inslee to address vaccination efforts Tuesday afternoon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to give an update on the state’s ongoing pandemic response, including vaccination efforts, Tuesday afternoon.

He will speak at 2:15 p.m.

4 News Now will carry the news conference on KXLY+, kxly.com and on Facebook.

