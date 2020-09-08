Inslee to address statewide wildfires during Tuesday press conference

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Tuesday regarding the wildfires burning across Washington state.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the state Department of Natural Resources, Washington State Patrol and the state Emergency Management Division.

Hundreds of thousands of acres burned across Washington state on Monday; structures and homes burned to the ground and thousands remain without power. A state of emergency has already been declared in Whitman County, where the majority of the town of Malden burned to the ground.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed online at kxly.com/watch, as well on Facebook.

