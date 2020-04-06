K-12 in-person classes canceled through end of school year, Inslee says

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, photo Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks about the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle. Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state with by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Monday that all K-12 on-site schooling is canceled through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though in-person learning has been halted, online learning for both public and private schooling will continue.

Washington is now one of 14 states to fully close for the year and one of 50 to enact school closures due to the coronavirus.

Schools across the state have been closed since March 17 and were originally expected to stay closed through the end of the April. However, the virus has continued to spread across Washington and Inslee said the continued closures are needed.

Monday’s announcement comes on the heels of Inslee extending the stay home order. Earlier this month, the order was extended through May 4.

The governor acknowledged that distance learning could never replace the learning students get in person, but the current emergency demands steps be taken.

The state is also taking steps to assist all students as they need. High school seniors who are in good standing are expected to receive their diplomas this year.

“Your grades will not suffer because of this,” Inslee said. “But, we need you to do your part, too.”

Inslee asked students to embrace the current situation and alternatives to traditional in-person learning.

Inslee said students who speak English as a second language, students with disabilities and other vulnerable students will have limited opportunity for activities in school buildings, following social distancing practices.

Additionally, Inslee said the state is working with internet providers to connect students and educators, as well as set up hot spots for those in rural areas. He said the goal is to get as many kids connected as possible.

Inslee said the state will explore the options of reconvening for a few days at the very end of the school year and also for graduation. Officials will continue to evaluate and announce official plans at a later date.

