Inslee signs temporary $35 cap on 30-day insulin supply

by Associated Press

HONS This July 2021 image provided by Viatris shows Semglee insulin. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, U.S. regulators took action that will make it easier to get a cheaper and similar version of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore. The Food and Drug Administration agreed that Viatris Inc.’s Semglee was interchangeable with widely use Lantus, a fast-acting insulin.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday signed a bill capping the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin to $35 for one year, starting next year.

The measure passed the House and Senate last month with bipartisan support.

The current out-of-pocket limit for a 30-day supply of insulin has been $100 since January 2021, under a law passed by the Washington Legislature in 2020. That law is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2023, which is when the new law takes effect.

The new limit would end on Jan. 1, 2024. The extension is meant to give more time for a work group created in 2020 to finish its work to come up with a long-term solution for insulin costs.

READ: Inslee OKs bills clarifying police reform laws in Washington

READ: Washington one step closer to creating alert system for missing and murdered Indigenous women

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.