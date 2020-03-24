Inslee orders ‘stay home’ order for next two weeks

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee issued a “stay home” order in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Under the order, Washingtonians must stay home unless they are pursuing an essential activity, like grocery shopping, doctor appointments and essential work duty.

People are allowed to go outside, take walks, ride bikes and garden, but they must remain six feet away from everyone at all times.

The order entails a ban on all gatherings and closures of all businesses unless they are essential to the healthy functioning of the community. The order does not restrict restaurants from offering take out or delivery.

The order will begin on Wednesday and be in effect for a minimum of two weeks. It is enforceable by law.

More than 2,000 Washingtonians have contracted the virus and health care providers believe there are many more that are undiagnosed. Inslee said by staying home, fewer people will get coronavirus and that will save lives.

Spokane Public Schools responded to the order with the following statement:

With Gov. Inslee’s order this evening for Washington residents to #StayHomeStayHealthy, we wanted to reassure you that our meal distribution and child care services will continue without disruption tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24. With such a fluid situation, we are taking things day by day and will continue to provide updates to you as soon as we are able.

The Spokane Police Department also responded, saying they merely plan to educate, not enforce, this decision. They say this means they do not intend to make arrests or issue tickets, but will inform people not following the orders.

