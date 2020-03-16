Inslee orders all restaurants, bars to close statewide, bans gatherings over 50 people

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities and recreational centers statewide to close.

Inslee made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

Effective Monday, all restaurants and bars and venues will be closed across Washington. Inslee clarified that grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, and restaurants can choose to continue take-out and delivery services. Retail outlets may stay open with reduced occupancy.

For King County, these protocols take effect immediately.

We’re in this together, Washington. How each of us responds matters. And I know we’re up for the challenge. My full statement: https://t.co/KO6taPv83D

6/6 pic.twitter.com/lBwjHDGc1m — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020

Inslee also banned all social gatherings of over 50 people, and gatherings under 50 people are prohibited unless certain hygiene guidelines are met.

