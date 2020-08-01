Inslee offers additional guidance on Washington’s summer camp, restaurant restrictions

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced additional guidelines for overnight summer camps on Friday, as well as clarifications to restaurant dining under the state’s restrictions already in place.

Under the guidelines, restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries can only serve people together if they’re from the same household. Those establishments are banned from selling alcohol past 10 p.m., and indoor seating is only allowed at places that also serve food.

On Friday, Gov. Inslee released updated guidelines with more detailed information. You can read them HERE.

Updated guidance for summer camps says cabins must be limited to members of the same household, and cannot exceed 10 people, in phase 2 and 3. Regular camp operations with individual campers are banned in those phases.

In phase 2 and 3, all meals must be eaten outside or in cabins.

Summer camps are required to follow health and safety measures issued by the governor and health officials.

Regular operations with individual campers can resume in phase 4, the guidance states. To read the full guidelines, CLICK HERE.

