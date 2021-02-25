Inslee: No risk of WA regions moving back to Phase 1, but still no plans for next phase

OLYMPIA, Wash. — No regions are in danger of moving back into severe COVID restrictions, as Gov. Inslee has announced a pause on moving “Healthy Washington” phases backward.

This means no regions will be moved back to Phase 1, and the Department of Health notes that COVID numbers have been improving across the board.

All of Washington is now in Phase 2, and while the Governor’s Office has no updates on what Phase 3 might look like, we now know that no regions are at risk of being moved back into more restrictive phases.

In the meantime, the Department of Health says it will no longer compile updated, weekly metrics from each region.

