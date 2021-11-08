Inslee-led coalition of governments signs range of actions to reduce carbon emissions

by Erin Robinson

GLASCOW — A coalition of governments, led by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, affirmed their commitment to addressing the climate crisis on Sunday.

Inslee has spent the weekend in Glasgow, Scotland with other mayors and governors as part of the United Nations climate summit.

The coalition signed a range of actions that seek to slash emissions ahead of 2030. Inslee announced an executive order to fully electrify Washington state’s public fleets and transition to a 100 percent zero-emission light duty fleet by 2035.

He also announced the state would work toward fully zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty state fleets by 2050.

“Together with the rest of the leaders here and those everywhere else today who are committed to this fight, we will lead the charge on decarbonizing the transportation sector,” Inslee said.

Members of the coalition agreed to a variety of actions that cover the following:

Intergovernmental cooperation and planning

Built environment

Clean transportation

Energy

Environmental justice

Nature-based solution

Waste

Agriculture

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to effectively mitigate climate change. The actions we take in the next five years will determine the fate of our species,” Inslee said. “I’m proud to stand with this global coalition of governors and mayors to beyond pledges. Together, we are charting a path to make tangible, meaningful progress to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and get to net-zero by 2050. Now is the time for leaders to buckle down and get it done.”

