Inslee joins Oregon, California issuing travel advisory, recommending 14-day quarantine period

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

Copyright 2019 CNN

OLYMPIA, Wash — Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced he’s recommending a 14-day quarantine period for interstate and international travelers to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Inslee joins Gov. Newsom of California and Gov. Brown of Oregon. They’re urging visitors entering their states to self-quarantine.

“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks,” Inslee said. “This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March. Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to protect lives up and down the west coast.”

Thursday, Inslee addressed the state along with his wife Trudi, urging people to avoid gathering with anyone outside of their household for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

PAST COVERAGE: Gov. Jay Inslee urges public to forego holiday gatherings

“If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. “This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”

The advisory does not include any language about being mandatory or enforced with any type of penalty.

You can read the advisory here.

Gov. Brown told a Portland TV station this advisory does not affect Pac-12 football games this weekend, as the Pac-12 operates under the guidance of the conference.

The Oregon Ducks visit Pullman Saturday to face the Cougs.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Do you plan on limiting your Thanksgiving gathering to just your household this year?

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.