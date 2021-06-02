Inslee expected to announce vaccine incentives Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill into law in Tukwila, Wash., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that levies a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets for some residents of Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will likely announce new incentives for Washingtonians to get vaccinated during a news conference Thursday.

A release from the Governor’s Office said he will be joined by Marcus Glasper, director of the Washington State Lottery.

Washington could follow other states in offering cash incentives to those who choose to get vaccinated. Ohio was the first state to announce a lottery system, giving away $1 million to a vaccinated person.

Other states, including Colorado, Maryland, Oregon and California, have also announced large lottery prizes.

During a May 13 news conference, Inslee said he would not rule out the idea of a million dollar cash lottery, adding that he was not against the idea of “joints for jabs” either.

Though the latter idea has not been announced, the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board did say it willprovide a limited allowance to local breweries, wineries and distilleries so they can provide a free drink to customers who show proof of vaccination.

4 News Now will stream Inslee’s news conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. It will be available on the 4 News Now Facebook page, kxly.com and KXLY+.

RELATED: Vaccinated? Free booze could be in your future

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.