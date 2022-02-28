Inslee directs Washington agencies to evaluate, terminate possible partnerships with Russia

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has directed all Washington state agencies to evaluate any possible partnerships with Russia and move toward terminating them.

Inslee made the announcement during a news conference Monday. This applies to commercial relationships or any connections with Russian state institutions or significant Russian companies.

Inslee said Washington stands with the people of Ukraine and those in Russia protesting President Vladimir Putin’s “vicious, malicious, totally unjustified act of violence.”

“I think anyone who understands the blessings of democracy ought to give thought to disassociating themselves with Russian entities at this time,” Inslee said.

The governor added that he is fully supportive of any company – large or small – that decides to join the state of Washington in this effort.

“When we take these actions, sometimes there may be an inconvenience for us, but the defense of democracy is totally justifying that inconvenience,” Inslee.

He followed by saying it is better to have, strong economic sanctions than it is to have delayed warfare.

“We need to stop Vladimir Putin starting today,” Inslee said.

