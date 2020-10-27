Inslee calls Tuesday press conference to discuss state’s COVID-19 response

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has will hold a press conference Tuesday to address the state’s ongoing approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee announced the news conference just hours ahead of when it is set to begin.

Earlier this month, the state reported it had surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases. More than 8,300 people have been hospitalized from the virus and more than 2,300 have died.

RELATED: Washington surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

The state department of health said Washington is experiencing a “fall surge” and fears an onslaught of new cases as people spend more time indoors and gather during upcoming holidays.

Tuesday’s press conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on kxly.com/watch and on the 4 News Now Facebook page.

READ: Spokane Co. sees second highest daily case increase since start of pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.