Inslee announces one-week extension of statewide restrictions, says new reopening plan will be released soon

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced a one-week extension of the current statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

The most recent “Stay Safe – Stay Health” proclamation was set to expire on January 4 and will now expire on January 11.

“Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity,” Inslee said. “We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

The proclamation restricts indoor social gatherings with people from outside of your own household, limits restaurants and bars to outdoor dining and to-go service, closes indoor operations for gyms and restricts retail activities to 25 percent of indoor occupancy.

A release from the governor’s office said an updated reopening plan is currently being developed to provide a “pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely.” That plan is set to be released next week.