Inslee announces new social gathering restrictions, prohibits all live entertainment events

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a handful of changes to the Safe Start plan relating to social gatherings.

The biggest change affects counties in phase 3; the governor said all social gatherings are limited to 10 people. Previously, people could gather in groups of up to 50.

Counties in phase 2 and modified phase 1 will continue to be limited to social gatherings of no more than five people.

Additionally, Inslee said all live entertainment events, both indoor and outdoor, are prohibited. These changes will go into effect on Monday.

The governor said the changes are being made in direct response to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state. As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average sits at 629 cases per day and the state is averaging 115 cases per 100,000 people.

Inslee said health officials across the state are telling him most new cases are coming from social gatherings and face-to-face meetings. He added that measures need to be taken so that Washington does put itself in a situation like Arizona or Texas, where hospitalization and death rates are increasing.

READ: Inslee halts counties’ ability to progress to next phase of reopening plan through at least July 28

RELATED: Gov. Inslee says moving counties backward a possibility if COVID-19 cases don’t improve