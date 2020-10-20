Inslee announces new restrictions for student housing as cases surge

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced new COVID-19 restrictions for colleges and universities amid growing case rates directly related to student living situations.

As of Tuesday, 35 outbreaks and more than 800 cases have been linked to congregate living and social gatherings on Washington campuses.

The new proclamation requires students to wear masks at all times in living areas on campus, except when outside or when in sleeping areas. Congregate sleeping porches will no longer be allowed and no more than two people will be able to share the same sleeping area.

Inslee also announced visitations must be limited to five people from outside of the same household, regardless of what phase the school’s county is in. Common areas are also limited to no more than five people in them at one time.

Amid the new restrictions, the governor added that colleges must also provide isolation and quarantine facilities for sororities, fraternities and other community living situations.

Inslee’s new restrictions come the same day the Washington State Department of Health announced that the state is in its feared “fall surge.” The DOH said Washingtonians must act now to reverse the trend of currently climbing cases.

