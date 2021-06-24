Inslee announces ‘bridge’ to help renters, landlords transition out of eviction moratorium

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced a “bridge” proclamation that will transition Washington from the eviction moratorium to the housing stability programs put in place by the state legislature.

The bridge will begin July 1 and continue through September 30.

Landlords will not be able to evict until there is a rental assistance program and eviction resolution program in place, but starting August 1, renters will have to start paying in full once again.

Inslee said more than $650 million of federal funds have been appropriated to help renters, but the bridge is necessary because most of those funds are not yet available. This money is an addition to $500 million already released by the Department of Commerce for rent assistance that has provided help to more than 80,000 landlords.

Earlier this year, the legislature passed SB 1560, which provides tenant protections and programs to address the impact of COVID on landlords and tenants, however these programs — the Eviction Resolution Pilot Programs and the Right to Counsel program for indigent tenants – are not yet up and running.

These funds and programs are intended to be available in every county across Washington and the bridge, Inslee said, is to help support both renters and landlords until those resources are available.

Inslee made clear that the bridge is not an extension of the existing moratorium, as there are new provisions that are different than what has been in place this past year:

Through July 31, landlords are prohibited from evicting a tenant until there is an operational rental assistance program and eviction resolution program in place in their county.

For past rent that is owed, landlords are prohibited from treating any unpaid rent or other charges as an enforceable debt until the landlord and tenant have been provided with an opportunity to resolve nonpayment of rent through an eviction resolution pilot program.

Starting on August 1, renters are expected to pay full rent, or pay less than full rent if they negotiate that with their landlord, or actively seek rental assistance funding. If a renter is taking any of those actions, a landlord cannot evict that tenant. However, if a tenant is not paying or isn’t trying to obtain rental assistance from the funds that have been appropriated, a landlord can take any lawful action allowed by law with one exception: landlords must offer a reasonable re-payment plan before starting the eviction process. \

Tenants must also be provided, in writing, the services and support available to them.

More details about the bridge are expected to be shared by the governor’s office soon.

