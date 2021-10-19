Inside the ICU coverage helps inspire family to make donation to Providence

SPOKANE, Wash.–A local health care provider was recently given an incredible gift– and says it’s thanks to storytelling from right here on 4 News Now.

Providence said a donation was made in honor of a former patient. The hospital said because of our “Inside the ICU” story and personal experience, a family was inspired to donate to the Providence Health Care Foundation.

The gift was made in honor of Melody, who was a patient in the ICU, the hospital shared.

“We are grateful to Melody’s family for their generosity and for the chance to honor such an extraordinary person. Her legacy will live on forever,” Providence said in a Facebook post. “Caregivers in the ICU appreciate community support and compassion during times like these.”

Last month, 4 News Now anchor Robyn Nance took a rare tour inside the Providence Sacred Heart ICU. It was one of the first stories of its kind in the country.

Not only did the story shed light on the grim reality hospitals are facing, but it also shared the emotional impact the pandemic has on caregivers.

You can find more information on Providence Health Care Foundation online.