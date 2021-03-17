Innovia Foundation awards more than $1M to Eastern Washington, North Idaho organizations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Innovia Foundation awarded $1,205,780 in grants to 133 Eastern Washington and North Idaho arts and community service organizations.

The relief grants are part of Innovia’s Community Grant Program and Arts & Culture Recovery Grant Program, with the aim of supporting arts, culture and community groups impacted by COVID-19 and wildfires.

“We know that organizations were hit hard in 2020 by the pandemic and the wildfires in our region,” said Innovia CEO, Shelly O’Quinn. “By providing more flexible dollars and a streamlined grant reporting process, we wanted to make sure that funding would go to those organizations supporting our most vulnerable.”

Recipients include $15,000 for Family Promise of Spokane, $10,520 for the Spokane Humane Society, $10,000 for Catholic Charities and YWCA Spokane, $10,000 for SNAP’s Women’s Business Center, $7,500 for Meals on Wheels, and thousands of dollars for other arts centers and services across the Inland Northwest.

You can find the full list of grant recipients on the Innovia Foundation website.

