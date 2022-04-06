Inmate attempts to escape from Kootenai County Jail

by Erin Robinson

Post Falls Police Department

KOOTENAI CO. Idaho – An inmate unsuccessfully attempted to escape from the Kootenai County Jail on Sunday.

A release from Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Spitzer was able to get out of his locked cell, then tried to use the metal leg of his cell desk to break windows and doors.

Officers saw him and implemented inmate escape protocols, which dispatched the Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department and Idaho State Police to the jail.

Law enforcement found Spitzer in the jail and used sting ball grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas to stop him. He then surrendered.

Several inmates were tear-gassed in the process and one deputy sheriff suffered minor injuries.

Spitzer has been in custody since January. He led authorities on a multi-state manhunt and was ultimately arrested in Montana for second-degree theft, attempt to elude, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of stolen property.

