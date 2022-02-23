Inlander Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Attention all Inland Northwest foodies: prepare to get your grub on.

The Inlander’s annual Restaurant Week event kicks off on Thursday. It showcases menus from a variety of restaurants in the area, featuring three-course meals with price points from $22, $33 or $44.

The menus went live on Feb. 7, and reservations are now open. The event lasts until March 5, so don’t miss out on some local eats that may interest you!

You can browse the menus online by price, cuisine or area here.

