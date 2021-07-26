Inlander Restaurant Week menus go live Thursday

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week kicks off next month, and menus for the event will go live this Thursday.

Restaurant Week is a 10-day celebration of the local culinary scene and is a foodie’s dream come true—local restaurants join in and craft three-course meals for either $22 or $33. More than 60 eateries are getting in on the event, so there is no shortage of delicious food for you and your friends to dive into!

Inlander Restaurant Week runs August 19–28 this year, and menus will go live Thursday, according to an update on the website.

If you are anxious to pore through the menu, you can find the menus here when they get posted later this week.

PAST COVERAGE: ‘The Great Dine Out’ reveals menus for all 160+ local restaurants

