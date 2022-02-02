Inlander Restaurant Week menus drop Monday

by Erin Robinson

Cha Gio from Feast World Kitchen is photographed for Inlander Restaurant Week at the Inlander office, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (Young Kwak/The Inlander)

Corn Cakes are photographed at Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Coeur d'Alene, Wash. (Young Kwak/The Inlander)

Pho from Little Noodle is photographed for Inlander Restaurant Week at the Inlander office, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (Young Kwak/The Inlander)





SPOKANE, Wash. – Get those bellies ready.

The menus for this year’s Restaurant Week will be announced on Monday.

Inlander Restaurant Week runs from February 24 to March 5 across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Restaurants will offer three-course meals for the set price of $22, $33 or $44.

On Monday, diners will be able to search for restaurants by cuisine, neighborhood, price and in alphabetical order online.

“Now more than ever our local restaurants, bars and hotels need your help. Two years of pandemic, and all the ups and downs that have come with it, have been tough financially for the hospitality industry,” said Visit Spokane CEO Meg Winchester. “Inlander Restaurant Week is an easy, delicious way to put money back in our beloved restaurants and help in the region’s recovery. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

Inlander Restaurant Week began in 2013 as a joint venture between the local alt-weekly magazine and Visit Spokane. It is intended to showcase the region’s growing culinary scene, attract visitors and serve as an economic stimulus for restaurants.

