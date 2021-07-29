Foodies cheer! Inland Restaurant Week menus are here
SPOKANE, Wash. — Attention, foodies! Menus for Inlander Restaurant Week are now available online.
The pandemic put a pause on the annual tradition this past year, but it is back and several new restaurants in both Spokane and North Idaho are participating.
Each restaurant will offer a three-course meal for either $22 or $33.
Restaurant week runs from August 19 through 28 and menus can be found here.
PAST COVERAGE: ‘The Great Dine Out’ reveals menus for all 160+ local restaurants
RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.