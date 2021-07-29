Foodies cheer! Inland Restaurant Week menus are here

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Attention, foodies! Menus for Inlander Restaurant Week are now available online.

The pandemic put a pause on the annual tradition this past year, but it is back and several new restaurants in both Spokane and North Idaho are participating.

Each restaurant will offer a three-course meal for either $22 or $33.

Restaurant week runs from August 19 through 28 and menus can be found here.

