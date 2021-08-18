Inlander Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grab your stretchy pants because Inlander Restaurant Week is back.

The annual food event returns Thursday, offering special three-course meals at more than 40 different restaurants across the Inland Northwest.

Restaurant Week is typically held in February, but the pandemic forced organizers to take a different approach this year.

They held the “The Great Dine Out” in March to encourage people to support their favorite restaurants as they recovered from COVID-19 closures.

Now that restaurants are fully open to indoor dining, the old and beloved Restaurant Week is back.

Dozens of restaurants are participating and are offering specials for either $22 or $33. They will offer three-course meals, though you may also find some drink specials when you visit.

Organizers have made it easy for you to find where to eat. The Restaurant Week website allows you to search by location, price point or cuisine.

People dining out during Restaurant Week are also encouraged to give back to the people who are making it possible.

The pandemic put a deep strain on the restaurant and hospitality business and one local non-profit was instrumental in helping those impacted.

Big Table helps people working in the hospitality industry when they experience a crisis or unexpected challenge. The non-profit helps through personal referrals and connecting people to community resources like doctors, dentists and therapists.

Executive Director and Founder Kevin Finch said dining out is a great way to help people in the hospitality industry and that kindness goes a long way.

People can also donate directly to Big Table to bring critical care to local workers in crisis.

Restaurant Week starts Thursday and continues through August 28.

RELATED: Foodies cheer! Inland Restaurant Week menus are here

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.