Inlander Restaurant Week keeps you full at a fixed price

by Elise Jawed

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– Inlander Restaurant Week is back!

It kicks off this February 24 to March 5!

The delicious ‘week’ lasts for 10 days and includes three course meals ranging from $22 to $44. With a variety of restaurants to choose from, Restaurant Week offers great food at a fixed price while also supporting the mission of Big Table.

Big Table strives to assist workers in crisis in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The company launched in 2009 to remedy the lack of support for service workers. Dining out during Restaurant Week helps fund Big Table’s mission.

“Seeing more than a hundred restaurants come together to put on ten days of dining is really amazing. The true spirit of the Inland Northwest is on full display,” Jer McGregor, the General Manager of the Inlander, said.

The Inlander’s website features the menus of participating restaurants. Explore the areas, cuisines and prices ahead of time to prepare.

RELATED: Want to hit ‘restart’ on your eating habits for 2022? Here’s some food for thought

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.