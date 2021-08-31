Inland Power reporting outages in Spokane and Whitman Counties

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Power is reporting outages in both Spokane and Whitman Counties.

A tweet from the local utility company said Avista lost transmission to Inland Power’s substation. Wind is also causing issues in their service territory.

The majority of affected customers are in south Spokane County along US 195 near Spangle.

Inland Power’s outage map can be found here.

⚠️OUTAGE ALERT (3:08 p.m.) We have outages in Spokane & Whitman Counties. Avista lost transmission to our substation, their crews are on the scene. Wind is also causing outages in our service territory. Crews are working to restore those outages. Link to outage map in comments. pic.twitter.com/iHdzrxgK0k — Inland Power (@InlandPower) August 31, 2021

Avista crews are on scene working to restore the outages. It is not know when service will be restored.

