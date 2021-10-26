Inland Pacific Kitchen to host Halloween-themed dinner for two nights this weekend

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s going to be a dinner so delicious, it’s scary.

Inland Pacific Kitchen has a fun night of fine dining planned for you this Halloween weekend.

A Halloween-themed dinner is happening this Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday Oct. 30.

Costumes are encouraged, there will be a special menu, decorations and more.

Everything on the menu is locally sourced! Austin also promises a menu where you’ll find something you’ve never had! The Halloween dinner menu itself will have plates of food with a spooky twist. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/58ATGCMXTr — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 26, 2021

Tickets are on sale now for $100 each and you can get an optional cocktail pairing for $55.

Book your reservation on Open Table or call the restaurant at 509-464-6541.

For more information, follow Inland Pacific Kitchen on Facebook.

