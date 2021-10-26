Inland Pacific Kitchen to host Halloween-themed dinner for two nights this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s going to be a dinner so delicious, it’s scary.
Inland Pacific Kitchen has a fun night of fine dining planned for you this Halloween weekend.
A Halloween-themed dinner is happening this Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday Oct. 30.
Costumes are encouraged, there will be a special menu, decorations and more.
Tickets are on sale now for $100 each and you can get an optional cocktail pairing for $55.
Book your reservation on Open Table or call the restaurant at 509-464-6541.
The restaurant is located at
For more information, follow Inland Pacific Kitchen on Facebook.
