Inland NW Honor Flight postpones all trips amid coronavirus concerns

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus concerns have postponed all Inland Northwest Honor Flight trips until late April.

According to Honor Flight’s Chief Executive Officer Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight did not make the decision “lightly” and that the “Board has taken the firm position that all trips scheduled during this time must be postponed.”

Rosenbeck said the decision comes especially as a response to concerns about the “susceptibility of elderly veterans to infectious diseases.”

“While we realize that many veterans feel a sense of urgency to make a trip to their memorials before it is too late to do so, we simply cannot allow travel under the present circumstances,” Rosenbeck said.

All flights scheduled to leave before April 30 will be postponed for a later date. At that point, the Honor Flight Network will “reassess the suspension of trips in the coming days and weeks in view of information from the health authorities.”

If any financial issues are impacting people as a result of the trip suspensions, Honor Flight Network said they will “work with you and your hub to try and resolve any such problems.”

The National Board will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and other health agency recommendations in the coming weeks.

