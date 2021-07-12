Inland Northwest towns choked by wildfire smoke, some with ‘unhealthy’-level air quality

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Unhealthy smoke is sweeping across Eastern Washington and North Idaho as wildfires continue to burn in the Inland Northwest.

The National Weather Service warns that moderate and unhealthy air qualities have been reported in areas like Lewiston, the Nez Perce Reservation, Okanogan, Colville and Coeur d’Alene.

Moderate and unhealthy air quality is being reported across the region. Smoke from wildfires will continue to be present today, especially in the Lewiston/Clarkston area and Idaho Panhandle #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/bPHeokrder — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 12, 2021

Most of Spokane is still in the ‘good category,’ but that could quickly change based on where the smoke blows.

‘Moderate’ air quality is index between 51-100, ‘unhealthy for some’ is between 101-150 and ‘unhealthy’ is between 151-200. NWS notes that the Lewiston area, in particular, is suffering with unhealthy air due to the Asotin Complex Fire and others raging nearby.

