Inland Northwest snowpack suffers after warm March

Crystal Mountain, the biggest ski resort in Washington State, is located in the Cascade Range, only two hours away from Seattle. After breaking records for the highest snowfall within 24 hours in 1994, the resort was covered in over 7 feet of snow within a week in February 2019. In a single day, 31.5 inches of snow had fallen.

SPOKANE, Wash.– A warm and somewhat dry month of March pushed snowpack conditions in the Inland Northwest into the bottom 30% of records for early April. Early April is when the snowpack normally reaches its peak before melting down from mid-April to June or July.

The snowpack during this time usually indicates all the water supply that the region will have to work with through the spring, summer, and early fall besides natural rain. High snowpack and stable conditions during the spring are important for a long, steady melt that will last as long as possible into summer. This in turn keeps water levels from getting too low and keeps the higher elevations from drying out as much during the fire season.

In the Spokane River basin, the snowpack is at 86 percent of normal as of April 1st with the average peak date on April 4th. Warm temperatures and relatively few storms in March meant the pack stayed steady or sharply declined around Washington and Idaho.

This dryness has carried down into the valleys and lowlands, too. Central Washington has been extremely dry for the first three months of 2022 while Spokane didn’t see any measurable snow in March for a second consecutive year. That’s only the third time that’s happened since 1893. Drought in Washington held steady since January while improving slightly in the Idaho Panhandle.

Several significant spring storms with heavy mountain snow will be needed for drought to not expand again this summer. One such storm is on the way for the mountains on Monday, but more will be needed through April and May before summer conditions start to take hold.

