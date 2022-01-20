Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale returns to fairgrounds after two years

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether you’re in the market for a new RV or just want to check out the largest collection of RV’s in the Inland Northwest, the RV Show is just the place for you this weekend!

The Inland Northwest RV Show & Sale is back after two years at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

It kicks off Thursday, Jan. 20 at noon and continues Friday through Sunday.

This is the only multi-dealer show in the Inland Northwest, so you can compare makes and models without driving all over town.

There are hundreds of RVs and campers across six showrooms — a lot to see and you have four days to do it!

HOURS

Thursday, January 20, 12p-8pm

Friday, January 21, 10am-8pm

Saturday, January 22, 10am-8pm

Sunday, January 23, 10am-4pm

Admission is $10 (good all weekend) and ages 12 and under get in free with an adult present.

Parking is free and only masks are required.

For more information, see the official show website.

