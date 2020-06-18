Inland Northwest Rail Museum in Reardan welcomes back visitors under Phase 3

REARDAN, Wash. — The Inland Northwest Rail Museum aims to preserve the history of railroading in the region for future generations.

They officially opened up again in Phase 3 of Safe Start in Lincoln County.

But there are some changes.

Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times.

Museum staff and volunteers will also be constantly sanitizing touch areas, including the train ride.

Starting Thursday, June 18, they’ll be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you don’t have a face mask, one will be available at the door for a small donation.

For more information on the INW Rail Museum, its safety precautions and entry fees, visit their website here.

