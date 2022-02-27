Inland Northwest prepares for wetter days ahead
SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for things to get a lot wetter in the Inland Northwest.
After this week’s cold snap, many got used to the dry and cold conditions. But now it’s time to expect another change in the weather pattern: rain, wind, and warm air.
Warmer temperatures are making a return, and rain is coming along with it. There will be high chances of rain throughout Spokane and North Idaho next week, with temperatures expected to rise into the 50s.
And with that, the ice will start to melt, too. Spokane’s National Weather Service says some areas may experience minor flooding.
If you live near a busy storm drain, make sure to keep them clear to avoid extra flooding.
The rain will hopefully wash away most of the dreaded ice, but you may need to be even more careful where you step. The streets wont be refreezing as much since nightly temperatures are rising, but the rain mixed with snow will make for some slushy messes to walk through.
So be cautious of the weather conditions for now, but look forward to the warmer days ahead!
