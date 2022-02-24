Inland Northwest lawmakers react to Ukraine crisis

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

Since the news came out, lawmakers across the Inland Northwest have shared statements on the situation.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) shared this statement:

“The Ukrainian people are being plunged into a deadly and devastating war because of the cruel ambition of one dictator—this conflict is totally fabricated but its human toll will be very real. The democracies of the world must stand united with Ukraine & hold Putin accountable.”

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) shared this statement:

“Today’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a premeditated and flagrant act of war. Despite committed efforts to find a diplomatic solution, Putin has violated the border of a sovereign country. No one should be surprised. U.S. agencies have made public the facts to show the world what was coming. Putin has always used force to take what he wants, from the occupation of Abkahzia and South Ossetia in Georgia, to the 2014 invasion of Ukraine, and the military occupation of Belarus. These are not the actions of a proud nation and people, but the actions of a desperate man whose only desire is to sow chaos in order to make himself look strong.

“The people of Ukraine have prepared to take up arms and defend their sovereignty, and they should know the United States and freedom loving people around the world stand with them. We support them and the rightful Ukrainian government that supports the aspirations of the Ukrainian people.

“Putin should recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine and withdraw his position to the internationally recognized border between the two countries. The repercussions of this invasion will be painful and swift. The only way to avoid this reality is for Putin to reverse course, immediately.”