Inland Northwest charities and food banks going strong with support

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local nonprofit organizations are getting major support in the Inland Northwest.

The Second Harvest Food Bank just received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America. The donation will go towards reducing food insecurity in the Spokane area. Each Second Harvest employee also received $100 to encourage them to get their booster shots.

About one in ten Washingtonians face hunger, and Second Harvest’s mission is to ease this crisis for years to come. For every dollar that the food bank receives, they can turn it into five meals for members of the community, meaning the recent donation will provide 125,000 meals for locals in need.

Also, the Ronald McDonald House is celebrating its 35th anniversary in the Inland Northwest. The charity will celebrate the milestone with events, stories, photos, and sharing special memories from the House’s history.

Since opening in 1987, the Ronald McDonald House has expanded to three locations in the Inland Northwest. They provide rooms, meals, and beds to 64 local families. Their goal is to serve as a “Home-Away-From-Home,” and support families by keeping those with sick children close to local hospitals.

The RMHC is also $2.9 million away from reaching its goal for its Build Hope Give Love capital campaign. They have already raised $14.6 million since December, and are looking to expand in Spokane once they reach their goal.

If you’re feeling generous today, you can donate to Second Harvest here, and the Ronald McDonald House here.

