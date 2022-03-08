Inland Empire Spice raising funds to help Ukrainian families

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another business in the Inland Northwest is showing its support for Ukraine.

Inland Empire Spice announced that 20 percent of all its sales through March 16 will be donated to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee. The money will go towards helping Ukrainian families that have been impacted by Russia’s invasion of their country.

The business says they are committed to helping those in need in Ukraine and those displaced by Russia’s unprovoked invasion. They hope to raise money and awareness about the struggles the Ukrainian people are facing.

“We have been so moved by the hardships the Ukrainian people are having and by how they are fighting to resist the Russian army,” said Searri Shipman, partner at Inland Empire Spice. “We are honored by this opportunity to help provide as much aid as possible.”

If you would like to support Inland Empire Spice’s cause, you can shop online here or visit the store at 8601 N Division St Suite A. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

