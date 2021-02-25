Injury crash, jack-knifed semi blocking part of eastbound I-90 near Four Lakes

CHENEY, Wash. — Injuries have been reported in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90 near Four Lakes, just west of Spokane.

Two vehicles and a jack-knifed semi with a trailer were involved. The Washington State Patrol reports the trailer is on its side in the median.

It is unclear how many people are injured and the extent of their injuries.

