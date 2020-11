Injuries reported in crash on Four Lakes onramp, lanes blocked

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to a crash involving a semi on the SR 904 ramp to eastbound I-90, four miles north of Cheney.

The crash is partially blocking the ramp.

According to troopers, injuries have been reported in that crash.

