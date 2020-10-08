Injured woman found laying in the middle of Trent Ave, deputies searching for witnesses

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKAN VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking witnesses to come forward after an injured woman was found laying in the road near Park Rd and Trent Ave.

Deputies found the woman around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. She is believed to be in her late 50s and was found unresponsive, with no apparent signs of a serious injury.

The Sheriff’s Office said she had a very weak pulse and may have been experiencing a medical emergency. They also learned she was highly intoxicated and had left a local tavern about 15 minutes earlier.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was found to have several unexplained fractures.

Detectives said she did not appear to suffer from blunt force trauma and are now looking at why she was in the road, as well as how she was injured.

The woman remains in critical condition and has been unable to provide information about what took place.

If you were in the area of Park Road between 11:30-11:45 p.m. on October 6, you are asked to call Corporal Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.