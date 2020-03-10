Injured Post Falls sergeant released from the hospital

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police sergeant shot and injured while on duty has been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Justin Anderson was released from Kootenai Health at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The department said he will continue his recovery with friends and family.

Anderson was shot while trying to serve a warrant on S. Bently earlier this month. He was shot below his bulletproof vest and, though injured, was able to call dispatch to call for backup.

He was rushed into surgery while other officers attempted to arrest the suspect. That man was found dead inside a home near the incident after an hours-long standoff.

The police department extended their thanks to the citizens of Post Falls and local communities for their continued support of Anderson and other officers.

“The overwhelming support received has been sincerely appreciated.”

