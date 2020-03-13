Injunction lifted on $30 car tab measure

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Washington drivers will likely be able to get their car tabs for $30 by the end of the month.

The injunction on I-976 has been lifted.

In February, a King County Superior Court judge rejected most of the challenges against Tim Eyman’s car tab measure passed by voters in November.

Several Washington counties sued, claiming the initiative was misleading and would gut transportation budgets.

When the judge made his decision, he kept a preliminary injunction in place while other challenges were resolved.

That was lifted today.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson says, unless the judge takes further action, the initiative can largely take effect in two weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.