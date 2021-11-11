Initiative could make Washington’s mandatory long-term care program optional

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s Cares Act goes into effect on January 1. This means money out of your paycheck will go to a long-term care plan.

However, there’s an initiative that’s goal is to stop that from happening.

Initiative 1436 would make it optional, not mandatory. The only way to opt-out of the program is to buy private insurance, but that deadline has passed.

“I think a lot of folks were caught off guard by this long-term care tax and the fact that it’s mandatory and pretty sizable,” said Cary Condotta, a former state representative and co-founder of Restore Washington.

About seven in 10 Washingtonians will eventually need long-term care. The program’s goal is to keep people out of the hospital and in their own homes if they do need it.

If you make $35,000 a year, you will pay about $17 a month. It’s 58 cents for every $100 you make. The lifetime benefit of the care plan is $36,500. It could go up because of inflation.

“I think the tax is extremely high, relative to other payroll taxes,” Condotta said. “I think the benefits are extremely low and I think the portability issue is a major factor.”

The petition needs close to 400,000 signatures by Dec. 31. If the signatures are valid, there is an automatic hearing in the House and Senate during the short session in January.

There are three options after that.

Lawmakers can reject or refuse it, so the initiative would be on next year’s ballot. The legislature can accept the initiative and then it is automatically a law. Lawmakers can find an alternative. Once the alternative is finalized, it would go on the ballot along with the original petition.

“Can we reformulate it? Can we rebuild it? Sure, I think there’s policy ways to do that,” Condotta said. “There’s policy ideas that work a lot better.”

The former lawmaker wants to combine it with a Health Savings Account where you can set aside money for certain medical expenses.

“If you combine this with a Health Savings Account, you get the benefits of both. That’s where we’re headed with it,” Condotta said.

Condotta is not the only one not on board with the program. A lawsuit was filed in Olympia this week. Three businesses and six other people are looking to stop the January start date.

According to the Seattle Times, the commission in charge of helping navigate the program voted on Wednesday to delay making any recommendations.

They said it was because of the lawsuit. The commission addresses issues with the program.

