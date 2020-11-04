Initial results show majority of people against Kootenai Co. vehicle registration fee

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A first wave of election results shows 64% of Kootenai County voters have rejected a measure to raise car registration fees.

If approved, the Kootenai County car tab fee would charge a $25 annual registration fee for motorcycles and ATV’s, and $50 for all other cars. That money would go toward 12 major road projects, including Interstate 90 and Highway 95.



The last major projects to fix Kootenai County roads took place over 50 years ago. The County has estimated $1.8 billion is needed to fix roads as the community continues to grow.

Initial numbers show 36% of people are for the fee.

If approved, the annual fees would be collected between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2041.

