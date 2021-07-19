Inglis wins Rosauers Open Invitational

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — PGA Professional Colin Inglis of Shadow Hills CC (Junction City, OR) won the 34th Rosauers Open Invitational. He fired rounds of 66-62—66-194, 17-under par. He won by four strokes over amateur Max Sekulic who plays for Washington State University (Pullman, WA) who was low amateur

Final results will also be posted at https://2021secrosauersopen.golfgenius.com for the championship and final results for the Franz Bakery Pro-Am can be found at 2021secfranzbakeryproam.golfgenius.com

History of the Championship:

The Rosauers Open Invitational has been a part of the PNW PGA tournament program since 1988. The famed golf tournament has been hosted at just two facilities. Indian Canyon GC and MeadowWood GC. We continue the tradition this year at Indian Canyon GC in Spokane, WA.

We have had some amazing champions since the event started. PGA Professional Corey Prugh of Manito CC (2009, 2011, 2013 & 2015) holds the record for the most wins. Derek Bayley set the 54 hole-tournament record of 189 (27-under par) at MeadowWood GC in 2016. Bayley also holds the 18-hole tournament record of 59, 13-under par the same year at MeadowWood GC while PGA Professional Brady Sharp holds the 18-hole record of 60 at Indian Canyon GC set in 2017.

Charity:

Proceeds from the Rosauers Open Invitational will benefit the Vanessa Behan, Spokane’s safe haven for children at risk of abuse and neglect. The Nursery also provides counseling, education, and referrals for parents of young children. The event in 2019 raised $100,000 for the charity with over $3,000,000 raised over the history of the tournament.

Indian Canyon Golf Course:

Indian Canyon was built in 1935 for $200,000. H. Chandler Egan, a member of the PNGA Hall of Fame, crafted the Canyon’s layout over the well-treed hillside southwest of the Spokane River.

Indian Canyon hosted the 1941 and 1984 Public Links Championships. When Bill Welch was victorious in 1941, he concluded “After I played Indian Canyon, I never wanted to go back to Texas again. I never saw a golf course that beautiful in my whole life… I did return to Texas, but only to pack my bags and move to Spokane.”

This municipal track has been annually rated among Golf Digest’s “Best Public Courses”, “Best Affordable Courses”, “Best Golf Courses You Can Play”, “Best in State”, and taken individually, some holes rank with the best holes found on any course – public or private – in the region. Indian Canyon’s lofty acclaim is well deserved.

The PNW PGA is excited to return to Indian Canyon GC and celebrate the 34th Rosauers Open Invitational

The Section:

The Pacific Northwest Section includes 1,200 PGA members and associates in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Western Montana and Alaska. The Rosauers Open Invitational is one of six major championships conducted by the Section.

pga nw