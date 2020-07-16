Infield Cafe to stay open through the rest of July
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Infield Cafe is back at Avista Stadium by popular demand!
Each week until the end of July, you’ll be able to dine on the diamond where the Spokane Indians play to satisfy all your ballpark food cravings.
They will continue to be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a limited menu of ballpark favorites, snacks, sweets, and beverages.
The first run of the Infield Cafe was for two weeks, beginning Monday, June 22, but it’s success with Spokane families was reason enough for them to bring it back.
For those looking for a quick grab-and-go option, meals can also be requested to-go and taken out to you via curbside pickup.
