Indoor Football League terminates the Spokane Shock

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Indoor Football League gave the Spokane Shock the boot.

The IFL posted the announcement online Thursday and said the reason for terminating the Shock was because of “multiple issues in the Spokane market, including a dispute with the arena.”

“This is not an ideal situation to say the least; you never want to see a member going through issues in such a public way. We felt it was necessary to move on from the Spokane market and adjust our schedule accordingly,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “We have so many positive things we are experiencing in our league and as unfortunate as this situation is, we will get better as we move forward.”

The IFL will be entering its 14th season, featuring 14 teams, playing 16 regular-season games.

