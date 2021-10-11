Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a parking meter holiday

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– No need to plug the parking meters Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

City of Spokane offices will remain open, and Spokane City Council briefing session and legislative meetings will be held on the regular schedule.

Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will also proceed on a normal schedule.

An event to celebrate the holiday will include an honor song and acknowledgements. There will also be comments from Indigenous leaders and organizations and a red jingle dress dance.

