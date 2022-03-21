Indian Canyon Golf Course opens Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– If the warmer weather and longer days aren’t enough to convince you it’s springtime, how about another golf course opening.

The City of Parks and Recreation announced the Indian Canyon Golf Course will open for the season on Saturday, March 26.

Indian Canyon has been picked by Golf Digest a number of times as one of the top 25 public courses in the U.S. It was designed by legendary designer H. Chandler Egan in 1930.

You can book tee times online or by calling the course at 509-747-5353.

The Creek at Qualchan, Downriver, and Esmeralda golf courses have already opened for the season.

